Italy reports 237 coronavirus deaths on Sunday, 11,252 new cases

Italy reported 237 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 421 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was equal to 11,252 compared with 12,715 on Saturday.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 31-01-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 31-01-2021 21:54 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 237 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 421 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections was equal to 11,252 compared with 12,715 on Saturday. Some 213,364 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, against a previous 298,010, the health ministry said.

Italy has now registered 88,516 deaths linked to COVID-19 since last February, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the sixth-highest in the world. The country has reported 2.553 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 20,096 on Sunday, compared with 20,098 a day earlier.

There were 97 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 132 he day before. The total number of intensive care patients stood at 2,215, edging down from 2,218 on Saturday. When Italy's second wave of the epidemic was accelerating quickly in the first half of November, hospital admissions were rising by about 1,000 per day, while intensive care occupancy was increasing by about 100 per day.

