Kerala Health Minister bags Manorama Newsmaker award for 2020

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, who led the state's COVID-19 battle against thedeadly virus and received global appreciation for her efforts,has bagged the Manorama News Newsmaker award for 2020.

Shailaja won the award after securing the maximum numberof viewers votes from among those who were shortlisted for thefinal contest.

The announcement in this regard was made by Film actorRenji Panicker during a programme aired by the news channel inconnection with the award on Sunday.

Kerala Congress (M) leader Jose K Mani, Film directorLijo Jose Pellissery and Joy Sebastian, Co Founder and CEOTechgentsia, who had won the Innovation Challenge fordeveloping video conferencing solutions organised by the UnionMinistry of Electronics and IT, were the others who hadreached the final round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)