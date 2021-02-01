Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Pakistan received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses, 500,000 from China's Sinopharm, on Monday. AMERICAS * Chicago Public Schools on Sunday delayed the resumption of in-person classes for thousands of elementary and middle school students by at least a day as the district and teachers failed to reach an agreement on a safety plan. * Two Colombian citizens in Leticia, capital of the country's Amazonas province, have been infected with the Brazilian variant of coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2021 11:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 11:33 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

About 2 million Australians begun their first full day of a strict coronavirus lockdown on Monday following the discovery of one case in the community in Perth, capital of Western Australia state, but no new cases have since been found.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news.

EUROPE * The number of COVID-19 patients in French hospitals hit a near nine-week high on Sunday, as the country shut its borders to all but essential travel to and from nearly all countries outside the European Union.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency to fight the spread of COVID-19 this week for Tokyo and other areas as hospitals remain under pressure despite a decline in cases from their peaks.

* South Korea will extend its social distancing curbs by two weeks until the end of the Lunar New Year holidays as new COVID-19 infection clusters emerge in the country. * China reported the lowest daily increase in new COVID-19 cases in more than three weeks on Monday, reversing a sharp uptick a day earlier.

* Western Australia state reported no new local COVID-19 cases on Monday, a day after it recorded its first case in 10 months that prompted authorities to enforce a five-day lockdown in the capital city of Perth. * Pakistan received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses, 500,000 from China's Sinopharm, on Monday.

AMERICAS * Chicago Public Schools on Sunday delayed the resumption of in-person classes for thousands of elementary and middle school students by at least a day as the district and teachers failed to reach an agreement on a safety plan.

* Two Colombian citizens in Leticia, capital of the country's Amazonas province, have been infected with the Brazilian variant of coronavirus. * Canada's northern territories have achieved much higher COVID-19 vaccination rates than its more populous provinces despite geographic challenges.

* Mexico City's international airport will set up facilities to perform COVID-19 tests to help passengers who need to show they are free of the virus to enter other countries. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Israel extended a national lockdown as coronavirus variants offset its vaccination drive and officials predicted a delay in a turnaround from the health and economic crisis. * Ghana plans to procure 17.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June with the first doses arriving in March.

* Saudi Arabia's health minister said complacency around coronavirus restrictions had led to a notable increase in daily cases in the kingdom. * Zimbabwe has set aside $100 million to acquire COVID-19 vaccines but the government is still waiting for its scientists to recommend which type to buy, a state-owned newspaper reported.

* At least 5.6 million COVID-19 doses of two international COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in the Philippines in the first quarter. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A WHO-led team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic was due on Monday to visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention of Hubei province. * Johnson & Johnson said its single-dose vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19 in a large global trial against multiple variants.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Ten moderate Republican U.S. senators urged President Joe Biden on Sunday to significantly downsize his sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package to win bipartisan support.

* China's factory activity grew at the slowest pace in five months in January, hit by a wave of domestic coronavirus infections. (Compiled by Amy Caren Daniel; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma name their daughter Vamika, share her first-ever picture

India skipper Virat Kohli and his wife and actor Anushka Sharma, who were recently blessed with a baby girl, have finally revealed the name of their daughter. Sharing the first-ever picture featuring their newborn, the much-in-love couple a...

One nation, one ration card plan under implementation in 32 states, 1 UT: FM.

One nation, one ration card plan under implementation in 32 states, 1 UT FM....

Social security benefit to be extended to platform and gig workers: FM.

Social security benefit to be extended to platform and gig workers FM....

30-year-old man beaten to death in UP

A 30-year-old man has been beaten to death allegedly by six bike-borne people here in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Monday.The incident occurred on Sunday evening when Kapil Jaiswal was returning home. He was rushed to a hospital, where he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021