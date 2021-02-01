Left Menu

French Finance Minister: new COVID lockdown can only be last resort

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-02-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:32 IST
French Finance Minister: new COVID lockdown can only be last resort
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@BrunoLeMaire)

A new lockdown to curb the COVID-19 virus in France can only be a last resort, said French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday, who added that the country's current curfew measures were delivering results in terms of trying to contain the virus. Le Maire told RTL radio that France's current curfew from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. cost the economy around 6 billion euros ($7.3 billion) a month whereas a full lockdown would cost it around 15 billion euros a month.

France decided against imposing a third nationwide coronavirus lockdown on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

SC accepts resignation of Nagaland Lokayukta Justice (retd) Uma Nath Singh

The Supreme Court Monday accepted the resignation of Nagaland Lokayukta Justice retd Uma Nath Singh, days after he said he was willing to step down as suggested by the apex court provided the state government or others are restrained from i...

IU joins Hirokazu Kore-eda's Korean debut 'Broker'

Actor-singer IU is set to star in Palm dOr winning Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-edas Korean language directorial debut, tentatively titled Broker.Entertaiment website Soompi confirmed the news quoting a source close to the production. It...

Highlights of Budget 2021-22

Following are the highlights of the 2021-22 Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on MondayFiscal position and health outlay Spending on healthcare hiked by 137 pc to over Rs 2.23 lakh crore Rs 35,000 cr ou...

India expresses deep concern over coup in Myanmar;monitoring situation closely

India on Monday expressed deep concern over the military coup in Myanmar and detention of its top political leaders, and said the rule of law and the democratic process must be upheld in the country.In its reaction to the fast-paced develop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021