Left Menu

UK minister: We hope record fundraiser Captain Tom pulls through

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-02-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 12:55 IST
UK minister: We hope record fundraiser Captain Tom pulls through

A British minister said she was hoping centenarian Captain Tom Moore, who raised millions of pounds for the health service in last year's lockdown, would pull through after the record-breaking fundraiser was admitted to hospital with COVID-19.

Moore, who became a national hero after he raised more than 30 million pounds ($41 million) by walking lengths of his garden, was admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, his daughter said on Sunday.

"Captain Tom has been such an inspiration for the country in some of the really dark times we've had, he's really lifted our spirits," junior health minister Helen Whately told Sky News. "I really just wish him well, I really hope he pulls through." ($1 = 0.7282 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

JNU reopening: Entry to 4th semester M.Phil, M.Tech, final semester MBA students allowed

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday allowed fourth semester M.Phil and M.Tech students from its science school and special centre, as well as final semester MBA students, both day-scholars and hostel residents, to return to campus in ...

Finance Minister announces Rs 1,41,678 crores for Swachh Bharat 2.0

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday announced that the central government is allocating Rs 1,41,678 crores for Swachh Bharat 2.0. She also announced an outlay of Rs 2,217 crores for 42 urban centers with a million-plus popul...

SC accepts resignation of Nagaland Lokayukta Justice (retd) Uma Nath Singh

The Supreme Court Monday accepted the resignation of Nagaland Lokayukta Justice retd Uma Nath Singh, days after he said he was willing to step down as suggested by the apex court provided the state government or others are restrained from i...

IU joins Hirokazu Kore-eda's Korean debut 'Broker'

Actor-singer IU is set to star in Palm dOr winning Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-edas Korean language directorial debut, tentatively titled Broker.Entertaiment website Soompi confirmed the news quoting a source close to the production. It...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021