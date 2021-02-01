Left Menu

Delhi records single-day rise of 121 COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 10,856

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far in Delhi has climbed to 6,35,217.These cases came out of 43,712 tests, including 29,730 RT-PCR and 14,342 rapid antigen ones, conducted the previous day for detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:12 IST
Delhi records single-day rise of 121 COVID-19 cases, death toll reaches 10,856
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The national capital reported 121 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday and a positivity rate of 0.28 per cent, authorities said.

With three more people succumbing to the disease, the death toll mounted to 10,856. The total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far in Delhi has climbed to 6,35,217.

These cases came out of 43,712 tests, including 29,730 RT-PCR and 14,342 rapid antigen ones, conducted the previous day for detection of COVID-19, according to a bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The tally of active cases has dropped to 12,265 from 1,361 on Sunday, the bulletin stated, adding that 6,23,096 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

According to the bulletin, 5,682 beds out of the total 6,306 in the city's COVID-19 hospitals are vacant. The number of people in home isolation dropped to 504 from 548 on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Wijnaldum 'really pleased' with Liverpool's win over West Ham United

Liverpools Georginio Wijnaldum is really pleased with the teams second consecutive win in the Premier League but the player refused to get carried away by it and said his side should now aim for maintaining this consistency. Liverpool regis...

iPower Batteries bags award for best battery manufacturer in NMC category

Pioneers and leading manufacturers of batteries in the country, iPower Batteries has been awarded the best battery manufacturer in NMC category by EV Manufacturing Design Awards for the year 2021 for their innovative battery products and r...

FM endorses National Rail Plan in Union Budget, announces record outlay of Rs 1,10,055 crore

While presenting the Union Budget 2021-22 in Parliament on Monday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman endorsed the National Rail Plan for India - 2030 and announced a record outlay of Rs 1,10,055 crore to Indian Railways of which Rs 1,07,1...

Budget: Govt proposes to double allocation for MSME sector

The government on Monday proposed to double the allocation for micro, small and medium enterprises MSME sector, and set aside Rs 15,700 crore for the financial year starting April 1.Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made the announcement ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021