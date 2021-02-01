Left Menu

India well-poised to truly be the land of promise, hope in post-COVID world: FM

It has reminded us of all the qualities that we as a people, particularly our youth, epitomise of having abundant promise and the unsuppressed thirst to perform and succeed, Sitharaman added.Earlier this month, an injury-ravaged India beat Australia by three wickets in the series-deciding fourth Test in Brisbane thus winning the 4 Test series by 2-1.It was Indias first Test victory at the Gabba in their seventh visit since 1947-48, and the first time Australia were beaten at what was flagged as their fortress since 1988.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 16:22 IST
India well-poised to truly be the land of promise, hope in post-COVID world: FM
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in New Delhi on Monday Image Credit: ANI

Drawing inspiration from the recent performance of the Indian cricket team in Australia under trying circumstances, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday asserted that India is well-poised to truly be the land of promise and hope in the post-COVID-19 world.

The Finance Minister while presenting the Budget for 2021-22, said as it had happened after the two World Wars, there are signs that the political, economic, and strategic relations in the post COVID-19 world are changing.

She noted that the country's fight against the pandemic continues into 2021 and the country is all set to bring in two more vaccines for the infectious disease.

''Today, India has two vaccines available, and has begun medically safeguarding not only her own citizens against COVID-19, but also those of 100 or more countries. It is an added comfort to know that two or more vaccines are also expected soon,'' Sitharaman said.

Currently, the country is utilising two vaccines -- Covishield and Covaxin -- for country's COVID-19 vaccination drive.

''Now, just as it had happened after the two World Wars, there are signs that the political, economic, and strategic relations in the post COVID world are changing,'' the Finance Minister noted.

This moment in history is the dawn of a new era – onein which India is well-poised to truly be the land of promise and hope, she said.

''In this spirit, I can't help but recall the joy that we, as a cricket-loving nation, felt after Team India's recent spectacular success in Australia. It has reminded us of all the qualities that we as a people, particularly our youth, epitomise of having abundant promise and the unsuppressed thirst to perform and succeed,'' Sitharaman added.

Earlier this month, an injury-ravaged India beat Australia by three wickets in the series-deciding fourth Test in Brisbane thus winning the 4 Test series by 2-1.

It was India's first Test victory at the Gabba in their seventh visit since 1947-48, and the first time Australia were beaten at what was flagged as their 'fortress' since 1988. The government on Monday proposed Rs 2,23,846 crore Budget outlay for health and wellbeing for 2021-22, compared to Rs 94,452 crore in the current fiscal year, an increase of 137 per cent.

Sitharaman also proposed Rs 35,000 crore outlay for COVID-19 vaccines for the next fiscal year and announced the rollout of pneumococcal vaccines across the country to help save over 50,000 deaths annually.

The pneumococcal vaccine is effective against potentially fatal pneumococcal infections like pneumonia, septicaemia and meningitis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

Biden asked to address human rights abuses in Pakistan's Sindh province

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Entertainment News Roundup: Gary Oldman on 'Mank', streaming and resisting Smiley; South Korean AI technology brings back folk singer's voice and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Court fines Navalny's wife after protests in Moscow

A Moscow court on Monday has ordered the wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to pay a fine of 20,000 rubles about USD 265 for violating protest regulations after she attended a demonstration in the Russian capital to demand his...

Top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN28 PAK-PEARL Pak SC rejects govts request to suspend release of accused in the Daniel Pearl murder case report Islamabad The Pakistan Supreme Court on Monday rejected the governments request to suspend the order to release British-born a...

Britain sanctions four Zimbabwean security chiefs for human rights abuses

Britain announced on Monday sanctions against four Zimbabwean security chiefs for human rights abuses in a move that will restrict their travel to Britain and freeze their assets. Britain cited a crackdown on protests in January 2019 which ...

Twitter 'withholds' account of Prasar Bharti CEO

Twitter on Monday withheld account of Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar Vempati and some other individuals and organisations. The microblogging site said in a statement that it had responded to a properly scoped request from an authorized en...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021