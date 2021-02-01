Chandigarh reports 32 new cases of COVID-19

Chandigarh reported 32 new coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the infection count in the Union Territory to 20,957, according to a medical bulletin.

No death was reported on Monday and the toll stands at 334, as per the bulletin.

There are 176 active cases in the UT now, the bulletin said.

A total of 21 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 20,447, the health bulletin added.

A total of 2,17,610 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,95,710have returned negative while reports of 68 samples were awaited, as per bulletin. PTI CHS VSD TIRTIR

