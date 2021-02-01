Consignments of made-in-India vaccines reach Algeria, South Africa
A trusted partnership stands renewed, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on Monday, using the hashtag Vaccine Maitri.In it together. Made in India vaccines land in Johannesburg, South Africa, he said in another tweet.India has already sent COVID-19 vaccines to many countries such as Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Brazil and Nepal, among others.India is one of the worlds biggest drugmakers, and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring the coronavirus vaccines.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 22:05 IST
Consignments of made-in-India vaccines have reached Algeria and South Africa.
''Arrival in Algeria. A trusted partnership stands renewed,'' External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on Monday, using the hashtag 'Vaccine Maitri'.
''In it together. Made in India vaccines land in Johannesburg, South Africa,'' he said in another tweet.
India has already sent COVID-19 vaccines to many countries such as Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Brazil and Nepal, among others.
India is one of the world's biggest drugmakers, and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring the coronavirus vaccines. India has already rolled out a massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to frontline health workers across the country.
While Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, and Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech.
