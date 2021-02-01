Left Menu

Madrid region relaxes COVID-19 restrictions despite sky-high caseload

But Health Minister Carolina Darias reaffirmed national targets of vaccinating 80% of people over 80 and health workers by the end of March, and having 70% of the total population inoculated by the end of summer. Spain will receive a combined 2.3 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in February, she added.

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 02-02-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2021 23:55 IST
Madrid region relaxes COVID-19 restrictions despite sky-high caseload
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Madrid region will start relaxing its COVID-19 restrictions this week, officials said on Monday, even as the rest of Spain and Europe are toughening up measures to tame a third wave of infection. From Friday, groups of up to six people will be allowed to gather at outdoor restaurant terraces, up from the current limit of four, while a 10 p.m. curfew might be pushed to midnight.

People are still allowed to eat and drink inside bars and restaurants, but they have to leave at 9 p.m. "In Madrid, we are doing everything in our power to keep our bars and restaurants and our cultural space open despite political pressure," said conservative regional leader Isabel Diaz Ayuso, who has repeatedly clashed with the left-wing central government on how to tackle the pandemic.

Her administration has studied accelerating the vaccination programme for workers in "highly exposed sectors," she said on Monday, adding that this could include teachers, as well as waiters and taxi drivers. Madrid's 14-day incidence of the virus reached 978 cases per 100,000 people on Monday, above the national average of 866 cases.

Ildefonso Hernandez Aguado, a public health professor at Miguel Hernandez University, said the region's insistence on keeping restaurants open was the main reason behind its high infection rate. Spain reported 79,686 new cases since Friday, slowing from the previous weekend's tally of 93,822 and pushing the cumulative total above 2.8 million. The death toll rose by 762 to 59,081.

With governments across Europe grappling with delays to vaccine shipments, some Spanish regions - including Madrid - had to suspend vaccinating new people last week. But Health Minister Carolina Darias reaffirmed national targets of vaccinating 80% of people over 80 and health workers by the end of March, and having 70% of the total population inoculated by the end of summer.

Spain will receive a combined 2.3 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines in February, she added. Officials in Catalonia said the region had received a shipment of 65,520 doses of Pfizer vaccines, slightly lower than initially agreed, and expected to soon receive 8,500 doses from Moderna.

This will allow the northeastern region, which was fast running out of doses, to continue vaccinating. (Additional reporting by Emma Pinedo, Inti Landauro and Joan Faus Writing by Nathan Allen Editing by Angus MacSwan and Steve Orlofsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Pirlo insists lessons have be learned from Inter defeat

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said last months Serie A defeat to Inter Milan taught his side some important lessons which set them on their way to a four-match winning streak in all competitions ahead of a rematch in the Coppa Italia semi-fin...

Spain announces new tax fraud measures after wave of YouTubers move to Andorra

Spains tax agency said on Monday it would start using big data to track wealthy individuals who pretend to reside abroad for tax purposes.The crackdown comes after some of Spains most popular YouTube personalities moved their residency to A...

Israel and Kosovo establish diplomatic relations in virtual ceremony

Israel and Kosovo established diplomatic relations on Monday, via online links due to the coronavirus crisis, under a U.S.-brokered deal that includes a pledge by the Muslim-majority country to open an embassy in Jerusalem. Israel sees its ...

Fur flies ahead of Super Bowl as puppies take the field

Fur will fly ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday as 70 puppies compete in the Puppy Bowl to encourage animal adoptions.Teams Ruff and Fluff face off in the 16th annual event, with actor Dan Schachner acting as referee. The puppies chase soft ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021