Left Menu

Pandemic's deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress

Deaths are running at about 3,150 per day on average, down slightly, by about 200, from their peak in mid-January.But as the calendar turned to February on Monday, the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 fell below 100,000 for the first time in two months.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 00:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 00:07 IST
Pandemic's deadliest month in US ends with signs of progress

The deadliest month of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. drew to a close with certain signs of progress: COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are plummeting, while vaccinations are picking up speed.

The question is whether the nation can stay ahead of the fast-spreading mutations of the virus.

The US death toll has climbed past 440,000, with over 95,000 lives lost in February alone. Deaths are running at about 3,150 per day on average, down slightly, by about 200, from their peak in mid-January.

But as the calendar turned to February on Monday, the number of Americans in the hospital with COVID-19 fell below 100,000 for the first time in two months. New cases of infection are averaging about 148,000 day, down from almost a quarter-million in mid-January. And cases are trending downward in all 50 states.

“While the recent declines in cases and hospital admissions are encouraging, they are counter-balanced by the fact that in January we recorded the highest number of deaths than in any month since the pandemic began,'' said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Deaths do not move in perfect lockstep up or down with the infection curve. They are a lagging indicator, because it can take a few weeks for people to get sick and die from COVID-19.

After a slow start, the vaccination drive that began in mid-December is picking up the pace. More than 31.1 million doses have been administered in the U.S., according to the CDC. That is up from 16.5 million on the day President Joe Biden took office, Jan. 20.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Pirlo insists lessons have be learned from Inter defeat

Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said last months Serie A defeat to Inter Milan taught his side some important lessons which set them on their way to a four-match winning streak in all competitions ahead of a rematch in the Coppa Italia semi-fin...

Spain announces new tax fraud measures after wave of YouTubers move to Andorra

Spains tax agency said on Monday it would start using big data to track wealthy individuals who pretend to reside abroad for tax purposes.The crackdown comes after some of Spains most popular YouTube personalities moved their residency to A...

Israel and Kosovo establish diplomatic relations in virtual ceremony

Israel and Kosovo established diplomatic relations on Monday, via online links due to the coronavirus crisis, under a U.S.-brokered deal that includes a pledge by the Muslim-majority country to open an embassy in Jerusalem. Israel sees its ...

Fur flies ahead of Super Bowl as puppies take the field

Fur will fly ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday as 70 puppies compete in the Puppy Bowl to encourage animal adoptions.Teams Ruff and Fluff face off in the 16th annual event, with actor Dan Schachner acting as referee. The puppies chase soft ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021