Left Menu

GRAPHIC-U.S. new COVID cases fall for third straight week, hospitalizations down

Cumulatively, nearly 442,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus, or one in every 740 U.S. residents. The average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals fell 13% from the previous week to about 103,000, according to a Reuters analysis of data from the volunteer-run COVID Tracking Project.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-02-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 00:15 IST
GRAPHIC-U.S. new COVID cases fall for third straight week, hospitalizations down
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

New cases of COVID-19 in the United States fell for a third week in a row, the first time the country has seen such an extended decline since last September, though more than a million people are still being infected every week. New cases in the seven days ended Jan. 31 fell 9% from the previous week to 1.1 million, with only four out of 50 states reporting rises, namely Louisiana, Washington, Pennsylvania and Montana, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports.

(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR in an external browser to see a related graphic) Deaths from the virus rose 5% last week to 22,751, or an average of 3,250 people each day. January was the deadliest month of the pandemic so far in the United States, with nearly 96,000 lives lost.

Deaths are a lagging indicator, meaning they can increase weeks after cases and hospitalizations fall. Cumulatively, nearly 442,000 people have died from the novel coronavirus, or one in every 740 U.S. residents.

The average number of COVID-19 patients in hospitals fell 13% from the previous week to about 103,000, according to a Reuters analysis of data from the volunteer-run COVID Tracking Project. Nationally, 8.7% of tests of tests came back positive for the virus, down from 9.2% the prior week and the lowest since the week ended Nov. 8, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. The lowest positive test rates were in Hawaii at 1.5% and Wyoming at 1.7%, and the highest were Alabama at 34.1% and Iowa at 33.7%.

(Graphic by Chris Canipe, writing by Lisa Shumaker, editing by Tiffany Wu)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally, retail surge drives silver to 8-year high

Global shares rebounded from last weeks steep sell-off and silver prices surged on Monday as retail investors expanded their social media-fueled battle with Wall Street to drive the precious metal to an eight-year high.A shift in the retail...

French COVID-19 indicators at a two-months high but no lockdown

Frances main COVID-19 indicators have reached two-month highs on average on Monday and the countrys ski lifts will remain closed throughout February but the government is still hoping to avoid a third national lockdown.President Emmanuel Ma...

EXCLUSIVE-Robinhood explores raising more debt to fulfill Reddit-fueled order frenzy -sources

Robinhood, the U.S. online broker that has emerged as a gateway for amateur traders challenging Wall Street hedge funds, has held talks with banks about raising 1 billion in debt so it can continue to fulfill orders for heavily shorted stoc...

US STOCKS-Wall Street bounces back; retail trading focus shifts to silver

U.S. stocks were up sharply on Monday afternoon following a steep sell-off last week, with mining shares rising as the retail trading frenzy shifted to silver and as investors weighed prospects for further economic stimulus.The iShares Silv...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021