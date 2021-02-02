West Bengal reports 179 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

West Bengal on Monday reported179 new COVID-19 cases, while six more people died, accordingto the Health Department.

The state has so far reported 10,179 fatalities and5,70,177 cases.

The state's discharged rate is currently at 97.26 percent with 306 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

So far, 5,54,578 people have recovered from COVID-19in West Bengal.

There are 5,420 active cases in the state at present.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for four deaths,while one person each died in Kolkata and Hooghly, it said.

The maximum of 53 new cases were recorded in the North24 Parganas district.

Total 18,168 samples were tested for COVID-19 duringthe day.

