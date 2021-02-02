France delivers about 1.54 million COVID-19 vaccine shots as of Feb 1

France said on Monday it had delivered more than 1.537 million COVID-19 shots in its vaccination programme so far, reporting more than 50,000 more than 24 hours earlier.

France's vaccine rollout has been bogged down by bureaucracy and, more recently, supply shortages.

Data showed France had delivered 1.489 million first doses on Sunday.

