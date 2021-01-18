Left Menu
Development News Edition

France can vaccinate 2.4 million people by end of February - minister

On Thursday, Veran said France was being supplied with 500,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine per week, an amount that will rise to 1 million per week, and that he hoped 5 million people in France will have been vaccinated by Easter. From Monday, coronavirus vaccinations are available to all people aged over 75 - as opposed to only people in retirement homes - and for people with serious health issues.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-01-2021 16:39 IST | Created: 18-01-2021 16:30 IST
France can vaccinate 2.4 million people by end of February - minister
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram / olivierveran

France is on track to reach its target of vaccinating 1 million people against COVID-19 by the end of January and has enough doses to increase the total to 2.4 million by the end of February, Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Monday. During a visit to a vaccination centre in the eastern city of Grenoble, Veran told reporters that France had now set up about 800 such centres.

"With the acceleration of the vaccination campaign in retirement homes, we will comfortably reach our goal of 1 million French people vaccinated by the end of this month," he said. On Sunday, the health ministry reported that France had vaccinated more than 422,000 people since the start of the vaccination campaign on Dec. 26.

But France still trails far behind several other European countries such as Britain, where the number of people who have received a first dose of the vaccination had reached 3.2 million by Friday. In Germany and Italy, more than 1 million people had been vaccinated at the end of last week. Veran said the main challenge in France - which has reported nearly 3 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest in the Europe Union - was not the logistics of the vaccination process but the delivery of doses.

A new delivery of the vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech would arrive this week and more would be arriving in coming weeks, he said. With the vaccines already at its disposal, France will be able to have vaccinated 2.4 million people by the end of February, Veran said.

That total could rise to 4 million once vaccines it has ordered from other pharmaceutical companies are approved by health authorities, he said. On Thursday, Veran said France was being supplied with 500,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine per week, an amount that will rise to 1 million per week, and that he hoped 5 million people in France will have been vaccinated by Easter.

From Monday, coronavirus vaccinations are available to all people aged over 75 - as opposed to only people in retirement homes - and for people with serious health issues. The vaccine is already available for health workers 50 and older.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Trump slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others -sources

Brazil regulator to decide on emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

Brazil clears emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines, shots begin

Brazil authorizes emergency use of Sinovac, AstraZeneca vaccines

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Missing for two days, body of 11-year-old boy found in Rajasthan

The body of an 11-year-old boy, who had been missing since January 16, was found in an under-construction building here on Monday, police said.The body of Arsalan was recovered from the building in Amber area on the basis of information pro...

Uganda: Internet services resumed on fifth day, shutdown cost $9 million to economy

Following a four-day internet shutdown in Uganda, the country has its resumed internet services on Monday, observing blocked access to social media, according to a report by CNN.Resuming the internet services on the fifth day after the inte...

Immuneel Therapeutics opens integrated cell therapy facility in Bengaluru

Immuneel Therapeutics on Monday inaugurated its integrated cell therapy facility in Bengaluru to increase access to life-saving cell and gene therapies for cancer patients in India.Located in Narayana Hrudayalaya Health City, the integrated...

Just a few people disagreeing: Union minister on farm protests

Union minister DharmendraPradhan on Monday said the protests against the Centres farmlaws were just a few people in disagreement, and added thatthe changes allow farmers to sell their produce anywhere liketraders.Speaking to reporters in Be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021