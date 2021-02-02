Left Menu

FACTBOX-Biden's COVID-19 relief plan vs. Senate Republicans counter-proposal

Here is how the two plans compare: PUBLIC HEALTH Biden's plan calls for a national vaccination program, more rapid testing and additional medical equipment. Cost: $350 billion The Republicans have proposed an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits through June 30.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 01:36 IST
FACTBOX-Biden's COVID-19 relief plan vs. Senate Republicans counter-proposal

U.S. President Joe Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion package to fight the coronavirus and help those affected by it. A group of 10 Senate Republicans has proposed a smaller $600 billion package. Here is how the two plans compare:

PUBLIC HEALTH Biden's plan calls for a national vaccination program, more rapid testing and additional medical equipment. It also would hire 100,000 new public-health workers to help with contact tracing and vaccine outreach. Cost: $160 billion

The Republican plan would also set up a national vaccination program, expand testing and equipment, and reimburse hospitals and other medical providers. Cost: $160 billion UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE

Biden has called for an additional $400 per week in unemployment benefits through September. Cost: $350 billion The Republicans have proposed an additional $300 per week in unemployment benefits through June 30. Cost: $130 billion

DIRECT PAYMENTS Biden is seeking a third round of direct payments of up to $1,400 per person, though details remain unclear. Cost: $465 billion

Republicans are proposing an additional $1,000 per person, with an additional $500 for children and other dependents. Benefits would be targeted at people who earn less than $50,000 per year or families that earn less than $100,000. Cost: $220 billion AID TO STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS

Biden: $350 billion Republicans: None

SCHOOLS Biden: $130 billion to help K-12 reopen; $35 billion for higher education

Republicans: $20 billion for K-12; nothing for higher education SMALL BUSINESS

Biden: $15 billion in small business grants; $35 billion in low-interest loans Republicans: $50 billion for low-interest loans

CHILD CARE Biden: Expand tax credits to help families cover up to $3,600 in child-care costs, at a cost of $120 billion; provide $25 billion for child care providers and $15 billion in block grants

Republicans: $20 billion in block grants RENTAL ASSISTANCE

Biden: Extend a foreclosure moratorium until Sept. 30; provide an additional $30 billion in rental and utility-bill aid; $5 billion in housing for the homeless Republicans: None

PAID LEAVE Biden would require companies and the federal government to offer paid leave for workers concerned about the coronavirus and cover the cost for small and medium-sized businesses.

FOOD ASSISTANCE Biden: Expand the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, commonly known as "food stamps", and expand aid for women and children. Cost: Not publicized

Republicans: Similar provisions. Cost: $12 billion MISCELLANEOUS

Biden: Raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour; $4 billion for mental health and substance abuse services; $20 billion for veterans' health; health-insurance subsidies; $20 billion for public transit; $20 billion for American Indian tribes; $10 billion for cyber defense programs Republicans: $4 billion for mental-health and substance abuse services

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

Australian prime minister says Bing could replace Google

Silver catches GameStop retail frenzy, prices soar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico investigates possible involvement of officials in killings of suspected migrants

Mexico is investigating whether any officials were involved in the suspected massacre of 19 people in the northeastern state of Tamaulipas after a truck reportedly seized by immigration authorities before the killings was found at the scene...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares rally, retail surge drives silver to 8-year high

Global shares rebounded from last weeks steep sell-off and silver prices surged on Monday as retail investors expanded their social media-fueled battle with Wall Street to drive the precious metal to an eight-year high.A shift in the retail...

French COVID-19 indicators at a two-months high but no lockdown

Frances main COVID-19 indicators have reached two-month highs on average on Monday and the countrys ski lifts will remain closed throughout February but the government is still hoping to avoid a third national lockdown.President Emmanuel Ma...

EXCLUSIVE-Robinhood explores raising more debt to fulfill Reddit-fueled order frenzy -sources

Robinhood, the U.S. online broker that has emerged as a gateway for amateur traders challenging Wall Street hedge funds, has held talks with banks about raising 1 billion in debt so it can continue to fulfill orders for heavily shorted stoc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021