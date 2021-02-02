Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 6,114 - RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 6,114 - RKIReuters | Berlin | Updated: 02-02-2021 10:53 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 10:32 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 6,114 to 2,228,085, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.
The reported death toll rose by 861 to 57,981, the tally showed.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
