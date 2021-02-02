Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

The E484K mutation of the novel coronavirus has occurred spontaneously in the UK variant of the virus, a professor of outbreak medicine who is part of a panel that advises the British government said on Tuesday.

"The mutation of most concern, which we call E484K, has also occurred spontaneously in the new Kent strain in parts of the country too," Calum Semple said on BBC radio. The UK variant was first detected in the southern English county of Kent.

