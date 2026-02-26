Naidu's Vision: Intra-Linking Rivers for Andhra Pradesh's Future

In a significant move toward enhancing water resource management, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced the state's commitment to intra-linking rivers. This initiative follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive to simplify future national river interlinking efforts. Naidu stressed this approach would significantly improve irrigation and address water scarcity.

The Chief Minister assured the State Assembly that river interlinking from Vamshadara to Penna would be prioritized. He also highlighted substantial investments made in irrigation under past and present governments, totaling Rs 88,000 crore. Historical figures like Sir Arthur Cotton were acknowledged for their contributions to the region's water infrastructure.

Naidu criticized the previous administration for neglecting North Andhra's irrigation projects, pledging completion within budget. He also addressed potential conflicts with neighboring Telangana, underscoring mutual benefits from projects like Polavaram and Nallamala Sagar, and pledged efforts to ensure comprehensive water security, vital for agriculture and industry.

