Pipeline Clash: The Geopolitical Rift Over Druzhba

Oil flows through the Druzhba pipeline, a vital Soviet-era link from Russia to Eastern Europe, have been halted, leading to significant geopolitical tensions. Accusations between Kyiv and Moscow over pipeline damage highlight the contentious nature of energy dependencies in the region.

On February 12, Ukraine announced a prolonged suspension of oil deliveries via Druzhba since late January, attributing it to damage allegedly caused by Russian drones. The stoppage has spurred Hungary to veto new EU sanctions on Russia, straining the EU's unified stance on the Ukraine conflict.

The EU has yet to resolve the deadlock over its next steps in sanctioning Russia. Meanwhile, Croatia has proposed to supplement oil supplies through the Adria pipeline, though Hungary insists on Druzhba for maintaining energy security, underlining the intricate ties between regional energy politics and international diplomacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)