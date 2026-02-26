Chhattisgarh Assembly Uproar: Paddy Procurement Sparks Suspension Drama

A political storm erupted in the Chhattisgarh Assembly as 32 Congress MLAs faced brief suspension after vocalizing claims about significant failures in paddy procurement, leaving over two lakh farmers unable to sell their produce at the minimum support price (MSP). The heated exchanges highlighted alleged lapses by the BJP government in supporting local farmers.

Leader of the Opposition, Charan Das Mahant, spearheaded the charge, moving an adjournment motion for a detailed debate on the matter. Mahant accused the state of inadequate management during the kharif marketing year 2025-26, citing the lowest purchase of paddy under the current regime, while stringent procurement measures added distress to cultivators, leading even to attempted suicides.

Amid resistance from the ruling party, the motion was turned down, prompting Congress members to storm the House well, triggering their suspension. The suspension was revoked later, but the farm sector's grievances remain unaddressed as the ruling and opposition parties continue to spar over the issue.

