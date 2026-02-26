Left Menu

Unexplained Removal: Liu Shaoyun Ousted as Head of Military Court

The Chinese government has removed Liu Shaoyun from his position as head of the military court. The announcement, made public through state radio, did not provide a reason for Liu's removal or name a successor. Liu's appointment to the role was made earlier in 2023.

In a surprising move, Chinese authorities have announced the removal of Liu Shaoyun from his position as the head of the military court. The announcement was made via state radio on Thursday.

The decision to remove Liu came without any explanation or indication of who his successor might be. This sudden change has left many speculating about the reasons behind it.

Liu Shaoyun had been appointed to the role earlier in 2023. His removal marks a significant shift, though details remain scarce.

