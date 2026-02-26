Unexplained Removal: Liu Shaoyun Ousted as Head of Military Court

In a surprising move, Chinese authorities have announced the removal of Liu Shaoyun from his position as the head of the military court. The announcement was made via state radio on Thursday.

The decision to remove Liu came without any explanation or indication of who his successor might be. This sudden change has left many speculating about the reasons behind it.

Liu Shaoyun had been appointed to the role earlier in 2023. His removal marks a significant shift, though details remain scarce.

