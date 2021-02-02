Malaysia reports 21 coronavirus deaths, highest daily rate

Malaysia on Tuesday reported 21 coronavirus deaths, the highest daily fatality rate since the start of the pandemic, as daily infection rates showed a marked drop from recent days.

The new deaths raise the total number of fatalities to 791. Malaysia's health ministry also reported 3,455 new cases, bringing the cumulative total up to 222,628.

