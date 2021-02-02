Left Menu

Malaysia reports 21 coronavirus deaths, highest daily rate

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 02-02-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 15:51 IST
Image Credit: Pixabay

Malaysia on Tuesday reported 21 coronavirus deaths, the highest daily fatality rate since the start of the pandemic, as daily infection rates showed a marked drop from recent days.

The new deaths raise the total number of fatalities to 791. Malaysia's health ministry also reported 3,455 new cases, bringing the cumulative total up to 222,628.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

