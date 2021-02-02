Dubai to start vaccinations with Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 shot
Dubai will start vaccinating people with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the state media office said on Tuesday as the United Arab Emirates battles its biggest outbreak since the pandemic begun. The first shipment has arrived from India, the state media office said in a tweet. India’s Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tweeted: "Made in India vaccines reach Dubai.Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:17 IST
Dubai will start vaccinating people with the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, the state media office said on Tuesday as the United Arab Emirates battles its biggest outbreak since the pandemic begun.
The first shipment has arrived from India, the state media office said in a tweet. It did not provide details on how many doses were received or when inoculations would start. India's Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar tweeted: "Made in India vaccines reach Dubai. A special friend, a special relationship."
Dubai is already inoculating residents, free of charge, with the Pfizer-BioNTech and China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm) vaccines. The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority reported 3,310 new cases on Tuesday, down from a peak of 3,966 on Jan. 28.
The UAE does not disclose where in the country cases are being reported, though Dubai has recently tightened restrictions on hotels, bars, restaurants and shopping centres, where capacity has been limited. (Writing by Alexander Cornwell. Editing by Mark Potter)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Uzbekistan to buy Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, also to produce Russian vaccine
Uzbekistan to buy 100,000 doses of Pfizer, BioNTech vaccine
Bhutan to receive Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from India, say PM Tshering
Norway ready for reduced Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine into Feb
Science News Roundup: Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant; Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing