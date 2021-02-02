Malaysia says assured of delivery of Pfizer vaccines

Malaysia says assured of delivery of Pfizer vaccinesReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:20 IST
Malaysia on Tuesday said it expects its COVID-19 vaccination plan to proceed as scheduled, after receiving assurances of delivery of Pfizer's vaccine from the EU and Belgium ambassadors that shipments to Malaysia will be allowed.
The Pfizer vaccine is produced in Beligium and the European Commission said on Friday it had agreed a plan to control exports of vaccines from the European Union, including to Britain, arguing it needed to do so to ensure its own supplies.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
