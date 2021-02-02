Latest sero survey shows 56.13 pc people in Delhi have antibodies against COVID-19: Jain
In all, 28,000 samples were taken, a senior official said.The minister said the number of cases, fatalities and hospital admissions have declined significantly, but insisted that people should continue use masks for a few more months and maintain COVID-19-approriate behavior.Jain said three major changes were incorporated during the latest survey.We increased the sample size.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2021 16:53 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 16:32 IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday 56.13 percent of those covered under the latest serological survey in the city in January have developed antibodies against coronavirus.
The minister also said Delhi was ''moving towards herd immunity, but only experts will be able to give a clear picture''.
The fifth sero survey -- the largest in the country so far -- was conducted from January 15 to January 23, he said.
At 62.18 percent, Southwest Delhi district reported maximum seroprevalence. North Delhi at 49.09 percent recorded the lowest, Jain said.
''A new, better technology was used during the survey. Samples were collected from every ward. In all, 28,000 samples were taken,'' a senior official said.
The minister said the number of cases, fatalities and hospital admissions have declined significantly, but insisted that people should continue use masks for a few more months and maintain ''COVID-19-approriate behavior''.
Jain said three major changes were incorporated during the latest survey.
''We increased the sample size. Samples were collected on the basis of socio-economic conditions. A new, more sensitive kit was used and the testing was conducted at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences,'' he said.
The minister also informed that frontline workers will start getting COVID-19 vaccine jabs this week.
Nearly six lakh frontline workers, including government school teachers, MCD employees, police personnel, ASHA and ANM workers, are expected to be administered the vaccine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Dense fog hampers visibility in Delhi, UP, Chandigarh, Rajasthan
Plea against proposed tractor rally on Jan 26: SC says police is first authority to decide who should be allowed to enter Delhi.
COVID vaccination drive gets underway in Delhi on day two
Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
Schools for class 10, 12 reopen in Delhi after 10 months