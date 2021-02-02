Poland to give AstraZeneca vaccine only to people aged 18-60

Poland to give AstraZeneca vaccine only to people aged 18-60Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:21 IST
Poland will use the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine only for people aged 18-60, the Polish prime minister's top aide Michal Dworczyk said on Tuesday, following a recommendation from the country's medical council.
