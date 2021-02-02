Highlights from the Southern region at 5.20 PM.

MDS2 AERO INDIA-CURTAIN RAISER Aero India takes off on Feb 3 amidst Covid, buzz around'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' Bengaluru: The country's premier aerospace and defense exhibition, Aero India 2021 takes off here on Wednesday amidst the COVID-19 pandemic with the buzz around ''AatmaNirbhar BharatAbhiyaan'' and ''Make in India'' push.

MDS6 KA-RAJNATH-LD TEJAS India can't remain dependent on other countries for its defense: Rajnath Singh Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that India cannot remain dependent on other countries for its defense and that the indigenously developed Tejas was better than its foreign equivalents on several parameters and also comparatively cheaper.

MES3 KL-MILK BANK Kerala's first human milk bank to be opened on Feb 5 Kochi: Kerala's first Human Milk Bank (HMB), a state-of-art facility will be opened at the Ernakulam general hospital here on Friday by Health Minister KK Shailaja.

