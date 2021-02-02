Pak gears up to start COVID-19 vaccination; total tally reaches 547,648

Left Menu

Pakistan's tally of coronavirus cases reached 547,648 on Tuesday after 1,220 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, as the country geared up to start the COVID-19 vaccination to combat the deadly virus.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 02-02-2021 17:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 17:36 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan's tally of coronavirus cases reached 547,648 on Tuesday after 1,220 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said, as the country geared up to start the COVID-19 vaccination to combat the deadly virus. Another 63 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 11,746, the ministry of National Health Services said.

A total of 1,881 patients are in critical condition, while 502,537 people have recovered.

The number of new cases is the lowest since November 2, when 1,246 infections were reported. The number of total cases reached 547,648 in the country, it said.

The positivity rate also dropped to 3.1 per cent from 9.71 on December 6.

Minister for Planning Asad Umar tweeted that the country would start the vaccination drive from Tuesday.

"COVID-19 vaccination drive will start today in the presence of Prime Minister Imran Khan, while in the provincial capitals it will start from tomorrow," said Umar, adding that the health workers would be the first to get the vaccine shots.

Pakistan on Monday received the first batch of 500,000 vaccine doses, which were donated by China and flown on a special plane of the Pakistan Air Force.

