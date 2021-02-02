Left Menu

UK says talking to pharma companies about early access to modified vaccines

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-02-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 19:47 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain is talking to pharmaceutical firms to ensure it is at the front of the queue to receive COVID-19 vaccines that have been modified to deal with new variants of the virus, should that become necessary, the health minister said on Tuesday.

"We have confidence that modifications to vaccines, should they be necessary in large scale, will be available more quickly than the original vaccines," Matt Hancock said in parliament.

"And just as we did first time round, when we got in there early and we bought at risk, so we are having exactly the same conversations right now with the pharmaceutical companies to make sure that we are right at the front of this one."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

