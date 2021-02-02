Russia says it will be able to offer Sputnik V vaccine to 700 mln people in 2021 - TASS

Russia says it will be able to offer Sputnik V vaccine to 700 mln people in 2021 - TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 02-02-2021 20:26 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 20:24 IST
Russia will be able to vaccinate 700 million people with the Sputnik V coronavirus jab this year, the TASS news agency cited the head of the RDIF sovereign wealth fund as saying on Tuesday.
"There are some restrictions on production, so this year, most likely, we will be able to provide only about 700 million people with the vaccine," the official, Kirill Dmitriev, was quoted as saying.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
