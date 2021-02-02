2 more COVID deaths in Rajasthan, 87 cases

2 more COVID deaths in Rajasthan, 87 casesPTI | Jaipur | Updated: 02-02-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 21:26 IST
Two more deaths were recorded in Rajasthan due to the novel coronavirus, taking the toll to 2,768 on Tuesday, the Health Department said.
The state also reported 87 new cases, taking the infection tally to 3.18 lakh, including 1,798 active cases and 3.13 lakh recoveries, the bulletin stated.
So far, 514 have died in Jaipur, 302 in Jodhpur, 222 in Ajmer, 169 in Kota, 167 in Bikaner, 120 in Bharatpur, 118 in Udaipur, 109 in Pali and 101 in Sikar districts.
The 96 new cases include 27 in Jaipur, 11 in Kota, nine in Bhilwara, seven in Udaipur and six in Ajmer. PTI AGHMB
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nepali climbers successfully complete first winter summit of K2; Spanish climber killed
Indian, French air forces to conduct 5-day joint military drill around Jodhpur from Wednesday
JMC sanitation inspector suspended for seeking sexual favours from woman in Rajasthan's Jodhpur
IAF and French Air and Space Force to hold bilateral exercise Desert Knight-21 in Jodhpur
IAF, French Air Force to hold bilateral exercise Desert Knight-21 in Jodhpur