Britain records 1,449 deaths, 16,840 cases

Britain recorded 1,449 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 406 a day earlier, with a further 16,840 cases of the disease, a decrease from a day earlier.

Official data showed that 9.65 million people have been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from a figure of 9.29 million people announced on Monday.

