Britain "seriously concerned" by Israel's approval for new settler homes

Britain said it was "seriously concerned" by Israel's approval for new settler homes to be built in the occupied West Bank, warning the move could threaten future peace negotiations and calling for construction to stop.

"Settlements are illegal under international law and risk undermining the physical viability of the two-state solution. We call for the construction of these in East Jerusalem and elsewhere in the West Bank to cease immediately," a Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

