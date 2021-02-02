Left Menu

Palestinians give first vaccines after Israel shares supply

The Palestinians hope to acquire tens of thousands more doses in the coming weeks through a World Health Organization program.Even if those deliveries materialize, however, it could take several months to administer enough vaccines to bring the outbreak under control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which are home to more than 4.5 million Palestinians.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 02-02-2021 22:27 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 22:24 IST
Palestinians give first vaccines after Israel shares supply
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Palestinian Authority administered its first known coronavirus vaccinations on Tuesday after receiving thousands of doses from Israel, which launched its own vaccination campaign in December and has already inoculated more than a third of its population.

A Palestinian official confirmed that a first dose was given to a small number of medical workers. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the PA does not consider this the official start of its vaccination campaign.

Israel began transferring 5,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine to the Palestinians this week, and the first doses will go to front-line medical workers. The Palestinians hope to acquire tens of thousands more doses in the coming weeks through a World Health Organization program.

Even if those deliveries materialize, however, it could take several months to administer enough vaccines to bring the outbreak under control in the Israeli-occupied West Bank and the Gaza Strip, which are home to more than 4.5 million Palestinians. Israel is on track to vaccinate its entire adult population by the end of March.

The WHO has expressed concern about the inequity between Israel, which is leading one of the world's most successful vaccination campaigns, and the Palestinian territories. Israel captured east Jerusalem, the West Bank and Gaza in the 1967 war, lands the Palestinians want for their future state.

Rights groups say Israel has the obligation as an occupying power to vaccinate Palestinians. Israel denies having such a responsibility, and says its priority is its own citizens. Israel is actively providing vaccinations to its Arab citizens and Palestinians living in annexed east Jerusalem.

Israel secured millions of doses through agreements with drug makers Moderna and Pfizer, and has given the first of two doses to more than 3 million people out of its population of more than 9 million. It remains under lockdown, however, as the virus continues to spread at a high rate.

The Palestinians have not publicly requested vaccines from Israel and say they are securing their own supplies through the WHO and contracts with pharmaceutical companies. The Palestinian Authority acknowledged the receipt of 2,000 doses on Monday — the first batch of vaccines sent by Israel — but did not say where they came from.

Under the Oslo accords signed in the 1990s, the Palestinian Authority is responsible for providing health care in the territories it administers. But the interim peace agreements say both sides should cooperate in combatting epidemics.

The WHO said Monday that the PA would receive 37,440 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from mid-February "subject to approvals of supply agreements with manufacturers." It said the PA would receive another 240,000 to 405,600 doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine from mid- to late February subject to WHO emergency use approval.

The vaccines are being provided through COVAX, a WHO program designed to help poor countries acquire vaccines. Even if the Palestinians receive the upper limit of those deliveries, they would only be able to vaccinate up to 5% of the population of the West Bank and Gaza.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 140: Release delayed, more powers of Blast can be revealed

Succession Season 3: HBO announces new actors’ names, when can it be released?

As Google eyes Australia exit, Microsoft talks Bing with PM

INSIGHT-Shell targets power trading and hydrogen in climate drive

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP ministers attend pathshala on governance held under CM Adityanath's supervision

Uttar Pradesh ministers were the students and technical experts were the teachers at a paathshala or school conducted under the supervision of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at his residence on Tuesday on the subject Minimum Government, Max...

Russian court sentences Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and half years in jail

A Russian court sentenced Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail on Tuesday after ruling he had violated the terms of his parole, but said that his prison term would be shortened for time he had served earlier under...

Two arrested for running online prostitution racket

The crime branch of Mumbai policeon Tuesday claimed to have busted an online sex racket byarresting two persons and rescuing three women from a hotel insuburban Powai.Unit 4 of the crime branch raided a hotel at Sakiviharon Monday and rescu...

Pfizer expects $15 billion in 2021 sales from its COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it expects to generate 15 billion, or about a quarter of its total revenue this year, from sales of its COVID-19 vaccine co-developed with German partner BioNTech SE. Sales from the vaccine - on track to be the dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021