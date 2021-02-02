Left Menu

We'll have 10 million vaccinated by end-March, Merkel says

Germany will have vaccinated 10 million people against the new coronavirus by the end of the first quarter, Chancellor Angela Merkel told ARD television on Tuesday, in a defence of her government's handling of the vaccine roll-out. Berlin and the European Union have been under fire over their handling of vaccine deployment, with critics pointing to the faster pace in Britain, Israel and the United States as evidence of an EU failure.

Reuters | Updated: 02-02-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 02-02-2021 23:01 IST
We'll have 10 million vaccinated by end-March, Merkel says

Germany will have vaccinated 10 million people against the new coronavirus by the end of the first quarter, Chancellor Angela Merkel told ARD television on Tuesday, in a defence of her government's handling of the vaccine roll-out.

Berlin and the European Union have been under fire over their handling of vaccine deployment, with critics pointing to the faster pace in Britain, Israel and the United States as evidence of an EU failure. "You could either say that we will already be able to vaccinate 10 million people using both vaccines in the first quarter, or others will say 'only' (10 million); but either way it will go up from there," she said.

Germany has a total population of around 83 million. Among reasons for the delay was the EU's decision not to follow Britain in seeking emergency approval for the first vaccine, developed by Germany's BioNTech, but Merkel said this had been the right choice given the need to maintain public trust.

Surveys show people in several EU countries, including France and Germany, are less willing to take vaccines than in Britain, with some believing them dangerous. Even in the most pessimistic scenario, in which no further vaccines were approved, Germany would be able to offer its entire adult population a jab by the end of the summer, Merkel said, adding that things could move further still.

Mentioning reports on Tuesday that Russia's Sputnik V vaccine had performed well in trials, Merkel said any vaccine that gained approval from the European Medicines Agency would be welcome in Germany. "I have spoken to the Russian president (Vladimir Putin) about this, we have seen good data today about the Russian vaccine," she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

Nokia teams up with Singapore’s StarHub to deploy cloud-native 5G core network

Infosys Collaborates with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to Digitally Transform its Operations by Implementing SAP S/4HANA in 50+ Countries

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Lithuania and Latvia urge EU to sanction Russia for Navalny sentencing

European Union members Lithuania and Latvia called on the EU to impose sanctions on Russia for sentencing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three-and-a-half years in jail on Tuesday, their foreign ministers said.The dialogue between the Euro...

Twitter restores several accounts it had 'withheld' over farmer protest tweets

Twitter has restored several accounts it had withheld on Monday after the government had asked it to take action against 250 handles which had posted false and provocative content related to the ongoing farmers agitation, according to sourc...

Dutch PM Rutte confirms lockdown to last until at least March

Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday that most of the lockdown measures in the Netherlands, many of which have been in place since October, will remain in place for weeks due to fears over a surge in cases as a result of variant strain...

NSUI launces fund-raising drive for Ram Temple, Cong treasurer feigns ignorance

The Congress partys students wing National Students Union of India on Tuesday launched a campaign to collect money from students for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, claiming that the BJP and ABVP have been looting people in the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021