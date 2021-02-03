Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Germany will have vaccinated 10 million people against the new coronavirus by the end of the first quarter, Chancellor Angela Merkel said. ASIA-PACIFIC * India is expected to grant emergency use authorization for Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine this month or next, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said. * Vietnam's health minister said a newly detected outbreak that has infected 301 people was caused by the more contagious UK variant of the coronavirus.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 03:15 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 03:05 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
The UK variant of the coronavirus has developed a new, concerning mutation in a small number of cases, which scientists said makes it similar to the South African and Brazilian variants and could reduce the efficacy of vaccines.

EUROPE * Britain's Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who lifted a nation's spirits by raising millions of pounds for health service workers battling the coronavirus, died aged 100 after he contracted COVID-19.

* Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that most of the lockdown measures in the Netherlands will remain in place for weeks due to fears over a surge in cases as a result of variant strains. * French President Emmanuel Macron said all French people who are willing to be vaccinated will be offered a vaccine by the end of summer, while the country's top health advisory body approved the use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot.

* Russia will be able to vaccinate 700 million people with the Sputnik V shot this year, the head of the RDIF sovereign wealth fund said. * Germany will have vaccinated 10 million people against the new coronavirus by the end of the first quarter, Chancellor Angela Merkel said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * India is expected to grant emergency use authorization for Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine this month or next, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said.

* Vietnam's health minister said a newly detected outbreak that has infected 301 people was caused by the more contagious UK variant of the coronavirus. * Japan will hold the Summer Olympics regardless of the situation with the pandemic, and plans to begin vaccinations in mid-February.

AMERICAS * The Biden administration will launch a new program shipping coronavirus vaccines directly to retail pharmacies starting next week in an effort to increase Americans' access to shots.

* The White House will raise the federal government's planned increase in the supply of COVID-19 vaccine to states to 20% over three weeks, from a prior pledge of 16%, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said. * Canada has signed its first deal to allow a foreign coronavirus vaccine to be manufactured domestically.

* Mexico's Deputy Health Minister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said the nation had signed a contract for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and would likely issue an emergency use authorization for it within hours. * The head of the PAHO-WHO mission in Venezuela said the South American nation has reserved at least 1.4 million vaccines through the international COVAX system.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South Africa will get 2 million doses of vaccines from the COVAX vaccine distribution scheme co-led by the World Health Organization by March.

* Uganda has ordered 18 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer aims to make two billion doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in 2021. * Russia's Sputnik V vaccine proved to be almost 92% effective in protecting against COVID-19.

* Oxford University and AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had 76% efficacy against symptomatic infection for three months after a single dose, which increased if the second shot is delayed. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Global stock markets surged on increased optimism about more U.S. stimulus and recovery, while retail investors retreated from GameStop and their fleeting interest in silver, causing their prices to tumble. * Democrats in Congress prepared to take the first steps toward fast-track passage of U.S. President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package - and without Republican support if necessary.

