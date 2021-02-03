COVID-19: 185 new cases, 2 deaths in Telangana

Telangana recorded 185 newcoronavirus cases, pushing the tally to 2.94 lakh, while thetoll rose to 1,604 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)accounted for the most number of cases with 27, followed byRangareddy and Medchal Malkajgiri districts with 13 and 12respectively, a state government bulletin said on Wednesdayproviding details as of 8 pm on February 2.

The cumulative number of cases stood at 2,94,924, whilethe cumulative number of recoveries were 2,91,312.

The total number of active cases were2,008.

According to the bulletin, 40,203 samples were tested onFebruary 2 and the cumulative number of samples tested was79.55 lakh.

The samples tested per million population was 2,13,737.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.54 per cent,while it was 1.4 per cent at the national level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 98.77 per cent, whileit was 97.1 per cent in the country.

