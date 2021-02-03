French minister Beaune: UK has taken "enormous risks" on COVID vaccines strategy

The United Kingdom has taken "enormous risks" regarding its COVID-19 vaccines strategy, said French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, as he defended the comparatively slower pace of vaccines rollout in France and the European Union.

Beaune highlighted how the United Kingdom had not limited AstraZeneca's COVID vaccine to those aged under 65, as has been the case in France and other European Union countries.

"You see, the United Kingdom has taken fewer precautions than ourselves," Beaune told LCI TV on Wednesday.

