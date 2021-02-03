Britain will mark memory of Captain Tom Moore, minister says
Moore died on Tuesday aged 100 after he contracted COVID-19. "We should find a way to make sure that we mark the memory of Captain Tom and thank him for the contribution that he made for the NHS (health service)," Hancock told BBC television.
Britain will mark the memory of Captain Tom Moore, the World War Two veteran who lifted the nation's spirits by raising millions of pounds for health service workers battling the coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday. Moore died on Tuesday aged 100 after he contracted COVID-19.
"We should find a way to make sure that we mark the memory of Captain Tom and thank him for the contribution that he made for the NHS (health service)," Hancock told BBC television. "I think everybody would welcome that, I think that he's touched so many hearts of people of all ages...he touched the heart of the nation and we should remember that."
