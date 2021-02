BRIEF-Sputnik V Says Ministry Of Health Of Nicaragua Has Authorized Use Of Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine

Feb 3 (Reuters) -

* SPUTNIK V SAYS MINISTRY OF HEALTH OF NICARAGUA HAS AUTHORIZED THE USE OF SPUTNIK V COVID-19 VACCINE Source text : https://bit.ly/2NRrfiP

