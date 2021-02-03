Left Menu

Ukraine to let regions with fewer COVID-19 cases ease lockdown

The Ukrainian government is prepared to end a nationwide lockdown and allow health authorities to ease restrictions in regions with fewer COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday. The decision may be taken in the coming days, he told a televised cabinet meeting.

Reuters | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:50 IST
Ukraine to let regions with fewer COVID-19 cases ease lockdown

The Ukrainian government is prepared to end a nationwide lockdown and allow health authorities to ease restrictions in regions with fewer COVID-19 cases, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Wednesday.

The decision may be taken in the coming days, he told a televised cabinet meeting. "There is currently a controlled and stable situation regarding the spread of coronavirus," Shmygal said.

A stringent nationwide lockdown in January had helped "reduce the burden on the medical system and break the disease chain," he said. The number of new cases of coronavirus infection in Ukraine has decreased from 6,000-9,000 cases a day at the beginning of January to about 2,500-3,000 this week.

Shmygal said regions will be put into green, yellow, orange and red zones depending on the scale of new infections. He also said the government was sticking to its plan to start vaccination in mid-February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Buoyant NorthEast United look to snatch fourth spot from Goa

Just when all hope seemed lost for NorthEast United, Khalid Jamils appointment as an interim coach has proved to be a breath of fresh air. The Highlanders found themselves in the wrong half of the table and there was uncertainty surrounding...

FBI urged to investigate desecration of Gandhi statue as hate crime

An Indian-American group on Wednesday urged the FBI to investigate the recent desecration of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the US state of California as a hate crime and demanded authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.The bronze...

Tamil activists hold protest rally in Lanka

Tamil political and civil society groups in Sri Lanka held a protest rally on Wednesday, highlighting the grievances being faced by the community and demanding justice for civilians killed and disappeared during the civil war in the island ...

Farmers' protest: No propaganda can deter India's unity, says Shah after foreign celebs' comments

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reacted to the Ministry of External Affairs statement slamming international celebrities for commenting on the ongoing farmers protest in India and said no propaganda can deter Indias unity. Taking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021