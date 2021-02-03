Left Menu

COVAX aims to deliver at least 240 mln COVID vaccines in H1 2021

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 03-02-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 18:52 IST
COVAX aims to deliver at least 240 mln COVID vaccines in H1 2021

The COVAX coronavirus vaccine sharing facility aims to distribute at least 240 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the first half of this year, the GAVI vaccine alliance said on Wednesday.

The facility, which is co-led by GAVI, the World Health Organization, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and the U.N. Children's Fund, said its interim distribution forecast would cover an average of 3.3% of total populations of 145 participating countries.

COVAX said in a statement that the allocations would be subject to various caveats, including WHO emergency listing and countries' readiness and acceptance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Data of 25 lakh Airtel customers in J-K allegedly leaked; telco claims no breach in server

No family member of Mpumalanga Premier involved in JOVA Vaccines Supply

Mutation of concern E484K has occurred spontaneously in UK variant, scientist says

Google Startup School to help APAC startups navigate major challenges

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ISL 7: Buoyant NorthEast United look to snatch fourth spot from Goa

Just when all hope seemed lost for NorthEast United, Khalid Jamils appointment as an interim coach has proved to be a breath of fresh air. The Highlanders found themselves in the wrong half of the table and there was uncertainty surrounding...

FBI urged to investigate desecration of Gandhi statue as hate crime

An Indian-American group on Wednesday urged the FBI to investigate the recent desecration of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the US state of California as a hate crime and demanded authorities to bring the perpetrators to justice.The bronze...

Tamil activists hold protest rally in Lanka

Tamil political and civil society groups in Sri Lanka held a protest rally on Wednesday, highlighting the grievances being faced by the community and demanding justice for civilians killed and disappeared during the civil war in the island ...

Farmers' protest: No propaganda can deter India's unity, says Shah after foreign celebs' comments

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday reacted to the Ministry of External Affairs statement slamming international celebrities for commenting on the ongoing farmers protest in India and said no propaganda can deter Indias unity. Taking...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021