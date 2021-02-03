Left Menu

7,365 people get COVID-19 jabs in Delhi; frontline workers up next

As many as 6,377 health care workers got Covishield jabs at 150 centres of the Delhi government, while 988 got Covaxin jabs at 33 sites in central government-run hospitals.The turnout rate was 40.24 per cent.

A total of 7,365 people – around 40 per cent of targeted beneficiaries -- were administered vaccine against coronavirus in Delhi on Wednesday, officials said. Seventeen cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day, they said.

Vaccines were administered at 183 centres. Each centre has a target of 100 vaccinations per day, a Delhi government official said.

As many as 6,377 health care workers got Covishield jabs at 150 centres of the Delhi government, while 988 got Covaxin jabs at 33 sites in central government-run hospitals.

The turnout rate was 40.24 per cent. It was 51.13 per cent on Tuesday and 74.46 per cent on Monday.

Officials said there were nine sites where 100 or more people were inoculated.

The number of healthcare workers who have got the first dose of vaccine has crossed the 80,000-mark, he said.

Frontline workers, including police personnel and sanitation workers, will receive COVID-19 vaccine jabs starting Thursday, another official said.

There are around 6 lakh frontline workers in Delhi, of which, nearly 3.5 lakh have registered for inoculation.

Registration of the remaining frontline workers is underway, he said.

The officials had on Tuesday said coronavirus vaccine jabs would be given six days a week in Delhi from now on instead of four days.

The number of vaccine centres was also increased from 106 to 183.

Under the nationwide coronavirus vaccination programme, health workers are being administered the shots first.

The priority group who will receive the vaccine include health workers, frontline workers, people above 50 years of age and those with comorbidities. PTI GVS SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

