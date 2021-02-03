Britain records 1,322 new COVID deaths, 19,202 cases

Britain recorded 1,322 deaths within 28 days of a positive test for COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 1,449 a day earlier, with a further 19,202 cases of the disease, an increase from a day earlier.

Official data showed that 10.02 million people have been given the first dose of a vaccine, up from a figure of 9.65 million people announced on Tuesday.

