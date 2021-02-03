COVID-19 cases falling in U.S., Canada, but still rising in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil - PAHO

COVID-19 cases falling in U.S., Canada, but still rising in Mexico, Colombia, Brazil - PAHOReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-02-2021 21:53 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 21:48 IST
COVID-19 infections are finally decreasing in the United States and Canada after weeks of unrelenting rise, but in Mexico cases and deaths continue to increase, particularly in states that drew tourism in the holiday season, the Pan American Health Organization said on Wednesday.
In South America, Colombia reported the highest incidence of cases, followed by Brazil, where the city of Manaus is still seeing exponential increases in both cases and deaths, PAHO director Carissa Etienne said. Three new variants have been detected in 20 countries of the Americas, though their frequency is still limited, she said in a briefing.
