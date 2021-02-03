Spain to receive 1.8 mln doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in February

Spain will receive just over 1.8 million doses of AstraZeneca's recently approved COVID-19 vaccine in February, Health Minister Carolina Darias told a news conference on Wednesday.

A technical committee is set to decide on Thursday whether or not to recommend the AstraZeneca shot be administered to elderly people, Darias added.

