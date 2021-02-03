Left Menu

West Bengal's COVID-19 toll mounts to 10,195, over 12,700 inoculated

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:33 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:33 IST
The COVID-19 toll in West Bengalclimbed to 10,195 on Wednesday after seven more patientssuccumbed to the virus, the health department said.

The coronavirus tally rose to 5,70,581 with 201 freshcases, it said in a bulletin.

The state now has 5,196 active cases, while 5,55,190people have recovered from the disease.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for three deaths,while two fatalities each were reported from Kolkata andneighbouring Hooghly district, the bulletin said.

Out of the seven deaths, six were due to comorbiditieswhere COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

Since Tuesday, 21,812 samples have been tested, takingthe total number of such clinical examinations to 80,58,141.

Meanwhile, at least 12,725 people were administeredCOVID-19 vaccines at 350 sites across West Bengal, a seniorofficial of the health department said.

''The CoWIN portal continued to be patchy, hamperingthe vaccination programme. At least 40-45 people could not getthe shots as their names were missing from the portal,'' headded.

