Venezuela's offshore funds could pay for vaccines but Maduro not cooperating, Guaido says

The United States in 2019 recognized Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president and created a sanctions package against Maduro's government that included the seizure of nearly $350 million held in U.S. accounts.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 03-02-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 03-02-2021 23:35 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said on Wednesday that Venezuelan funds controlled by the U.S. Treasury Department could be used to pay for coronavirus vaccines but that President Nicolas Maduro's government is refusing to cooperate. The government has not accepted an implementation plan laid out by the Pan American Health Organization that would enable Venezuela to join the COVAX program, and has failed to fulfill a prior agreement regarding distribution of COVID-19 tests.

"The (problem) is not the funds, that's the dictatorship's propaganda to try to excuse itself and point fingers and confuse the whole world," Guaido said in a press conference. "If we are willing, and the regime is not, the funds cannot be transferred."

Venezuela's information ministry, the U.S. Treasury and the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) did not immediately reply to requests for comment. The United States in 2019 recognized Guaido as Venezuela's legitimate president and created a sanctions package against Maduro's government that included the seizure of nearly $350 million held in U.S. accounts.

Part of those funds were used last year to obtain test kits and personal protective equipment for medical workers, following an agreement between Venezuelan officials and opposition leaders, Guaido said. Venezuela needs to pay more than $100 million to get access to COVAX vaccines, according to estimates by diplomats familiar with the situation. Maduro's allies in recent weeks have said Venezuela cannot pay due to sanctions.

PAHO said last month that Venezuela had used only 1% of the coronavirus tests it had received, and Venezuela's opposition said Maduro had not distributed equipment and tests as agreed upon. Maduro has said the South American country will receive 10 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine from ally Russia.

A PAHO official said on Tuesday that between 1.4 million and 2.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine had been reserved for Venezuela and could arrive by the end of February, but that Venezuela would have to pay for them by Feb. 9. PAHO had previously said that Venezuela would not be able to participate in the COVAX facility due to a lack of timely payments by the government.

