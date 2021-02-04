Turkey reports 196 cases of UK coronavirus strain

Turkey has confirmed 196 cases of the UK coronavirus strain, Turkey's official news agency Anadolu tweeted https://bit.ly/3cBIWxl on Wednesday, citing the Turkish health minister.

"Besides UK coronavirus variant, 2 people in Turkey have South Africa variant, 1 has Brazil variant", the news agency said.

