Turkey reports 196 cases of UK coronavirus strain

Turkey reports 196 cases of UK coronavirus strainReuters | Ankara | Updated: 04-02-2021 00:37 IST | Created: 04-02-2021 00:29 IST
Turkey has confirmed 196 cases of the UK coronavirus strain, Turkey's official news agency Anadolu tweeted https://bit.ly/3cBIWxl on Wednesday, citing the Turkish health minister.
"Besides UK coronavirus variant, 2 people in Turkey have South Africa variant, 1 has Brazil variant", the news agency said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
